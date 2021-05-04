Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Buys 50,000 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,396,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,553,178.27.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 65,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$16,375.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 10,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 30,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$7,625.00.

Shares of CVE TLT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 247,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,582. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

