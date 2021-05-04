TheStreet Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to C

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.