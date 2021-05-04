TheStreet Downgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to D+

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WTRE stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $693.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watford by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

