Thomas A. Amato Sells 23,525 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 95,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,933. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.