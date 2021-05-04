Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.