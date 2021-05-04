Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $119.65 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $119.65 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00295341 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001801 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

