Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.29

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

