Timbercreek Financial (TF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.17. 55,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.56 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 176.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.15.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

