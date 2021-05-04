Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.37. Topcon has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

