Total (EPA:FP) Given a €46.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €37.24 ($43.81) on Friday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.91.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

