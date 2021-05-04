Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $168.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.