Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of 421% compared to the average volume of 650 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $10,280,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.99. 8,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,781. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

