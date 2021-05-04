Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 603 call options.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

