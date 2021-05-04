Transat A.T.’s (TRZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

