TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $635.29.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $607.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

