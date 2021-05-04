Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Transocean stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 18,275,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,467,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

