TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

