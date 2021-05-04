Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

