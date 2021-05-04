Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.