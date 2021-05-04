TrezarCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,067.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $4,067.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,359.37 or 1.00148819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.72 or 0.01390234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.00676173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00352366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00205255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005273 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 251,683,600 coins and its circulating supply is 239,683,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

