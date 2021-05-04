Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE TPH opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.