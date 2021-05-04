TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.860 EPS.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

