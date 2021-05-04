trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 116,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,617. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

