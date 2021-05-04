trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 7.6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares were down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 16,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,091,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get trivago alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.