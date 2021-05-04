Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Tronox has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

