TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO A. Patrick Beharelle Sells 16,500 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TBI opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

