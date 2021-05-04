TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

TBI stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $1,931,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TrueBlue by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

