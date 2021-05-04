Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

SSB stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

