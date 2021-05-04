Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.57.

TRUP stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,042.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,585 shares in the company, valued at $40,863,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

