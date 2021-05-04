TrustVerse Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $538,995.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

