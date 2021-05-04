Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,705. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

