Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 41.1% in April

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 478,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

