Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.09 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $359.92 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average of $351.47.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

