Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,938. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,614,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

