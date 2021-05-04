Typerium Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

