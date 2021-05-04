U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,980,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. 109,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,839. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

