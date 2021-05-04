Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Ube Industries has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

