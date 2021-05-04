UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €46.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.52 ($58.25).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.01 and a 200-day moving average of €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

