Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

