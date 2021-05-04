Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$17.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.36.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$14.12 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$598.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

