Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Down 12% Over Last 24 Hours

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $372,479.24 and $32,859.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00065704 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,280.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.22 or 0.03857807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00266839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.46 or 0.01162621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00735893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.53 or 1.00408374 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.