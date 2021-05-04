UniCrypt Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $2.71 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $524.10 or 0.00938932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniCrypt

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 48,650 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

