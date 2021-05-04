Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.