Unison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 320,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776,301. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

