United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 294,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

