United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.36.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average is $262.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

