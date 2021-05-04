United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

