United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

