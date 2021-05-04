Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $790.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

