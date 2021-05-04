Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $73.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $73.50 million. Upland Software reported sales of $68.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

UPLD traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock worth $12,780,261. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 108,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 421,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

